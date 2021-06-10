City Guide
Extreme Humidity

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Humidity levels will remain at near-historic levels once again on Friday. The high humidity and temperatures in the middle 90s will once again make it feel like 110 at times during the hotter parts of the day. Expect similar conditions on Saturday before some possible small drops into early next week. There may also be some rain chances at times over the weekend and early next week as we see a bit of a change in the pattern.

