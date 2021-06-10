Extreme Humidity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Humidity levels will remain at near-historic levels once again on Friday. The high humidity and temperatures in the middle 90s will once again make it feel like 110 at times during the hotter parts of the day. Expect similar conditions on Saturday before some possible small drops into early next week. There may also be some rain chances at times over the weekend and early next week as we see a bit of a change in the pattern.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.