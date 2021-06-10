A hot and humid weekend is ahead of us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Heat Advisories have already been issued. Real feel values will be in the triple digits. However, temps will be in the mid to upper 90s. A high-pressure system is establishing itself. This is going to allow us to continue heat up and dry out. Real feel temperatures will be between 100-115. Friday, we are going to get very hot. We will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances do not appear to be very solid over the next few days. This weekend looks hot and humid. We will have highs in the mid to upper-90s and real feel values in the triple digits again. I anticipate the heat advisories will continue.

