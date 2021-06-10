City Guide
Iowa Park softball “going to work like crazy” to get back to state next season

Iowa Park softball
Iowa Park softball(KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Just a few days after their loss in the state softball tournament the Lady Hawks of Iowa Park softball were back in the weight room.

Despite ending in historic fashion, players are determined to make it back to Austin next year with an entirely different result.

“We’ll have some more fire, some more fuel to get us going into next year because the kids were not happy with how we finished,” head coach Eric Simmons said, “so I think that will make us even better.”

The Iowa Park Lady Hawks left Georgetown with their second loss of the season: a 10-9 finish behind the CC Calallen Lady Wildcats; but how they got there is something Coach Simmons hopes his girls never forget.

“I told the girls after that this one loss can’t define this whole season because it was fantastic,” he said.

This Iowa Park softball team was the first girls team in school history to make it to the state tournament, finished fourth in the region and fifteenth in the state of Texas.

The success shows no sign of slowing down, either.

With no seniors leaving the program and only four juniors returning, Coach Simmons said things will only continue to get better.

“So the culture and what these kids are building is just something to build on from year to year,” he said, “it’s not guaranteed but they’re going to work like crazy to get back down there.”

