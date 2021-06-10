Man accused of kidnapping Dallas boy faces murder charge

City Guide
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing of a 4-year-old boy. Police anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.(Source: Dallas Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - A Texas man now faces a capital murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in a Dallas street last month.

Dallas police said late Wednesday that 18-year-old Darriynn Brown will face the new charge for the death of Cash Gernon. Brown already was charged with kidnapping after authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed.

Police said forensic evidence linked Brown to the boy’s killing but did not elaborate on what that was. Brown is jailed on $1.6 million bail.

His attorney, Heath Harris, tells the Dallas Morning News that he’s frustrated by the slow release of information from authorities about the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

