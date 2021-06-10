City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Pediatricians update COVID guidelines for kids in sports

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance for children returning to sports this summer.

According to the group, everyone eligible, ages 12 and up, should get vaccinated.

For unvaccinated kids, pediatricians recommend masks for indoor activities.

Outdoors, unvaccinated athletes should wear masks on the sidelines and when there is sustained contact of 3 feet or less.

Children and teenagers who haven’t been active during the pandemic should make a gradual return to sports, the doctors say.

Pediatricians recommend they start at a quarter of their usual intensity and slowly increase it every week to get up to speed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost...
Man dies after Archer County ATV crash
Brandon Keith Bush
Search warrants lead to arrest in Wichita Falls
Officials with the Department of Public Safety identified Ethan Daniel Ham as the victim in...
Victim in Archer County ATV crash identified
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Benjamin Lukens
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail

Latest News

WF Crime Stoppers to host annual golf tournament June 18
WF Crime Stoppers to host annual golf tournament June 18
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
G-7 nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
Officials with the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says the system that was compromised is...
Data breach exposes patient information at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma
There were 322 tickets written during the period between May 24 and June 6.
WFPD releases Click it or Ticket statistics