City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘So long, partner’: Mom recreates iconic ‘Toy Story’ scene as son heads off to college

Josiah Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University.
Josiah Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University.(Josiah Robles)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Texas (Gray News) - This “Toy Story”-inspired graduation photo has taken the internet by storm, creating all the feels.

Josiah Robles graduated from Somerset High School in Texas on May 28.

To honor the momentous occasion, his mom had the idea to recreate the iconic scene when Andy leaves his favorite toys at the steps of Bonnie’s home, before heading off to college.

The tear-jerking moment marked Andy’s transition into adulthood.

“We thought it would be a good idea to do it with ‘Toy Story’ toys considering that I will be going off to college, like kind of what Andy did when he left the toys in the movie,” Robles explained.

If you look closely, you can see Buzz Lightyear and Woody waving goodbye as Robles walks towards his future at Baylor University.

The photo taken by Brandon Romero, a close family friend, has been seen by thousands across the country.

With nearly 18,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets on Twitter already, it’s apparent the internet can’t get enough of this sweet photo.

Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University, where he will go “to infinity and beyond.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost...
Man dies after Archer County ATV crash
Brandon Keith Bush
Search warrants lead to arrest in Wichita Falls
Officials with the Department of Public Safety identified Ethan Daniel Ham as the victim in...
Victim in Archer County ATV crash identified
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Benjamin Lukens
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail

Latest News

An 8-year-old boy in Michigan sold his Pokémon cards on the side of the road to pay for his...
Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon cards to pay for sick puppy’s vet bills
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden lays out vaccine donations, urges world leaders to join
President Biden is making his debut on the world stage. (Source: CNN)
Biden in Britain ahead of G7
This this July 23, 2014, file photo, shows the state prison in Florence, Ariz., where...
Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions