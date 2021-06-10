City Guide
Spotlight on Songwriters series continues in Wichita Falls tonight

The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10th at the Kemp Center for the Arts at 1300 Lamar in Wichita Falls.(Arts Council Wichita Falls Area, Inc.)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Songwriter Circle is holding a Spotlight on Songwriters event tonight.

The group will be performing their original works under the dome at the Kemp.

Johnny Divine, a local musician, will join them for a special appearance.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10th at the Kemp Center for the Arts at 1300 Lamar in Wichita Falls.

While there are no advance ticket sales, a donation of $15 at the door is appreciated, and you’re asked to bring your own beverages, while food will be available from Progress & Provisions.

