Texoma community members speak out on the importance of Pride Month

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is Pride Month and you can expect to see many events throughout June celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Month is all about promoting self affirmation, diversity and more. Pastor Mel Martinez talked about the importance of pride and to celebrate how far the LGBTQ+ community has come.

Martinez said this is a great time to acknowledge that the community has great value.

“Pride Month in June is a time where we can celebrate who we are,” said Martinez. “It’s not a time to place ourselves as better than or less than another person or another group.”

Most of the pride activities last year were shut down by COVID. This year, organizers are making everything bigger and better.

