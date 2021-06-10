WF Animal Services: Don’t leave dogs in cars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While summer is a time to hit the road and enjoy the great weather, it can also be a dangerous time for animals left in hot cars.

Wichita Falls Animal Services said they expect to see an increase in calls over the next few months. In 11 states, people are legally allowed to break a window to save an animal but since you’re not allowed to in Texas, it’s important to know what steps you can take.

“Even at 70 degrees outside, a car can get up to 90 degrees inside,” said Nicki Bacon, with Wichita Falls Animal Services. “On an 85-degree day it can get up to around 102. So, I would call animal control as well as 911 if you see an animal in a hot car. I wouldn’t leave until help has arrived, they’re just like children, it’s not good for them to be in hot cars.”

If you see an animal in a car at a place of business, you should try asking the manger to make an announcement for the person to come assist their pet.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.