City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Animal Services: Don’t leave dogs in cars

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While summer is a time to hit the road and enjoy the great weather, it can also be a dangerous time for animals left in hot cars.

Wichita Falls Animal Services said they expect to see an increase in calls over the next few months. In 11 states, people are legally allowed to break a window to save an animal but since you’re not allowed to in Texas, it’s important to know what steps you can take.

“Even at 70 degrees outside, a car can get up to 90 degrees inside,” said Nicki Bacon, with Wichita Falls Animal Services. “On an 85-degree day it can get up to around 102. So, I would call animal control as well as 911 if you see an animal in a hot car. I wouldn’t leave until help has arrived, they’re just like children, it’s not good for them to be in hot cars.”

If you see an animal in a car at a place of business, you should try asking the manger to make an announcement for the person to come assist their pet.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost...
Man dies after Archer County ATV crash
Stolen ATM laying on McNiel Ave. outside Postel Family Credit Union
WFPD investigating ATM theft
Brandon Keith Bush
Search warrants lead to arrest in Wichita Falls
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Benjamin Lukens
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail

Latest News

Pride Month
Texoma community members speak out on the importance of Pride Month
2INgage hosting Foster Parenting 101 information sessions
2INgage hosting Foster Parenting 101 information sessions
50 Plus Zone hosting activities throughout the year
50 Plus Zone hosting activities throughout June
IP softball head coach Eric Simmons talks the nicknames his players game him, and the memories...
IP Softball coach on his nicknames