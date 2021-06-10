WF Crime Stoppers to host annual golf tournament June 18

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Golfers need to get ready to hit the links and help an amazing cause.

Mark your calendar and get your driver warmed up, the annual Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls Golf Tournament is next Friday, June 18.

It’s at the Champions Course at Weeks Park, with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

Prizes are cash money; register at the Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls website.

