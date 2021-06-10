City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFPD releases Click it or Ticket statistics

There were 322 tickets written during the period between May 24 and June 6.
There were 322 tickets written during the period between May 24 and June 6.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the 2021 Click it or Ticket campaign stats for Wichita Falls.

There were 322 tickets written during the period between May 24 and June 6:

  • 130 seatbelt violations
  • 98 intersection violations
  • 75 speed violations
  • 17 distracted driving violations
  • 2 child seatbelt violations

54 warnings were also given out during this period. The Click it or Ticket campaign is put on to remind drivers to buckle up and drive safely.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost...
Man dies after Archer County ATV crash
Brandon Keith Bush
Search warrants lead to arrest in Wichita Falls
Officials with the Department of Public Safety identified Ethan Daniel Ham as the victim in...
Victim in Archer County ATV crash identified
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Benjamin Lukens
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail

Latest News

Caution is urged when swimming in natural bodies of water.
Health district warns of amoeba infection risk for children
WF Crime Stoppers to host annual golf tournament June 18
WF Crime Stoppers to host annual golf tournament June 18
Officials with the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says the system that was compromised is...
Data breach exposes patient information at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma
Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to planned Amazon data center attack
Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to planned Amazon data center attack