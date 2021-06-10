WFPD releases Click it or Ticket statistics

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the 2021 Click it or Ticket campaign stats for Wichita Falls.

There were 322 tickets written during the period between May 24 and June 6:

130 seatbelt violations

98 intersection violations

75 speed violations

17 distracted driving violations

2 child seatbelt violations

54 warnings were also given out during this period. The Click it or Ticket campaign is put on to remind drivers to buckle up and drive safely.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.