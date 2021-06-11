Allred Chapel Project moving closer to goal

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Allred Prison is a little bit closer to getting a big new chapel facility.

Through a benefit concert and other donations, the Allred Chapel Project has raised $108,000 to get that new building up.

That’s about 10 percent of their $1 million goal and it’s something they’ve been working on for a long time.

“The current chapel, they’re using only seats 40 people and 181 then they moved to the gym,” said Charles Grady, chairman of the Allred Chapel Project. “These guys in faith-based programs are way over 300 and so I think I can say these guys been praying for a chapel since 1995.”

Moving forward, the Allred Chapel Project will be going door-to-door to different churches in the area to hopefully get them to join in. The next benefit concert is scheduled for Oct. 16.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

