Base Camp Lindsey working on their living facility for homeless veterans

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Base Camp Lindsey has been a project since January of last year but when COVID hit they took a huge step back. Now, they are back working on it with hopes of being done before winter hits.

They will have 24 rooms, with each room holding only one person so they can feel at home rather than in a crammed area. Their idea is not for just getting them off of the street but to help them fix why they ended up on the street in the first place.

“While they are living with us, we are going to help them fix that,” Chris Delagarza, Vice Chair for the Board of Directors for Camp Base Lindsey, said. “We are going to help them get the benefits they earned. We are going to help them get the resources they need to be able to move back out in society and stand on their own two feet and be independent again.”

The group gathers every Saturday and Delagarza said they are super excited because they have finished the roof and have just received their first major grant of $50,000 from the Meadows Foundation. They will now be able to start on the ground floor as soon as they get their plans approved by city council.

