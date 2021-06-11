Better Business Bureau warns of sweepstakes scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau found that sweepstakes scams have been popular during the pandemic.

Monica Horton from The North Texas Better Business Bureau she said seniors were targeted the most in these scams; over the last year, victims 55 and older averaged almost $1,000 in losses.

The most common victims who lost more money on average were those over the age of 55 with an average amount of $978. Those ranging from 18-54 lost an average of $279.

George Knause, a Wichita Falls resident, was a scam victim who said he was able to recognize that he was being scammed. George is considered lucky.

“He told me that I won $2.5 million and a publisher clearing house. He said PCH Sweepstakes and a high end and I forget what year model Mercedes Benz on top of that,” said Knause.

Knause said the scammer had a Mediterranean accent and he firmly explained to the scammer that he did not enter any sweepstakes lately. The scammer then told him that he did not have to enter to win. David Henry had a different experience.

“Ended up giving them $300 in money, ordered but they weren’t money orders they wanted them on those money cards at Dollar Tree,” explained Henry.

