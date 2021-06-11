City Guide
Cody Stage booked into Wichita County Jail

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Murder suspect Cody Stage was booked back into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday after being captured in Logan County, Oklahoma.

Stage was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service Sunday night after a two-hour standoff, according to the Guthrie News Page.

Officers with the Guthrie Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Office first made a perimeter around the house Stage was in around 7 p.m. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s tactical team and the U.S. Marshals joined the officers a short time later.

The Guthrie News Page reports officers shot gas into the house around 8:42 p.m. and took Stage into custody shortly after.

A woman named Maranda Dunn was also arrested at the scene and is being charged with harboring a fugitive and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance.

Police said Stage had cut his ankle monitor and fled after bonding out of jail earlier this year.

Stage is being charged with capital murder from November 2020 in the shooting death of Donald Best. Investigators say Stage attempted to rob Best when Stage’s accomplice, Raymond Alaniz, reportedly shot Best.

