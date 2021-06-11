The heat continues

City Guide
heat continues(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today will feel a lot like the last few days; hot and humid. This afternoon expects a high in the mid 90′s with real feel temps just over 100. Dew points continue to be in the low 70′s, giving us the humid heat. Saturday and Sunday look slightly warmer with winds increasing out of the south. Early next week temps drop into the low 90′s and look to be less humid.

