City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Lobster diver injured when caught in whale’s mouth

Humpback whales live in all oceans around the world.
Humpback whales live in all oceans around the world.(Source: NOAA Fisheries)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A commercial lobster diver who got caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod on Friday morning said he thought he was going to die.

Michael Packard, 56, of Wellfleet, told WBZ-TV after he was released from Cape Cod Hospital that he was about 45 feet (14 meters) deep in the waters off Provincetown when “all of a sudden I felt this huge bump, and everything went dark.”

He thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realized he could not feel any teeth and he wasn’t in any pain.

“Then I realized, oh my God, I’m in a whale’s mouth ... and he’s trying to swallow me,” he said. “And I thought to myself OK, this is it — I’m finally — I’m gonna die.” His thoughts went to his wife and children.

He estimates he was in the whale’s mouth for about 30 seconds, but continued to breathe because he still had his breathing apparatus in.

Then the whale surfaced, shook its head, and spit him out. He was rescued by his crewmate in the surface boat.

His sister, Cynthia Packard, originally told the Cape Cod Times that her brother broke a leg, but he said later that his legs are just bruised.

Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the newspaper that such human-whale encounters are rare.

Humpbacks are not aggressive and Mayo thinks it was an accidental encounter while the whale was feeding on fish, likely sand lance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nolan Sylver Kerry
One arrested, property recovered after WFPD serves multiple search warrants
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Brandon Keith Bush
Search warrants lead to arrest in Wichita Falls
Sexual abuse lawsuits
Massive lawsuit filed against military housing communities
Caution is urged when swimming in natural bodies of water.
Health district warns of amoeba infection risk for children

Latest News

Bridget is looking for her forever home
Bridget is looking for her forever home
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis...
Florida bans ‘critical race theory’ from its classrooms
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces a plan to build a border wall and arrest migrants.
Governor: Texas building new border barrier; no details yet
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 pledge to share, but jostle for ground in the sandbox