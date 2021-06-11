City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Lotus is looking for a forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Alyssa Osterdock in studio Friday to introduce us to a furry friend looking for a forever home.

Lotus is a three-year-old female boxer who has one blue eye and one brown eye.

The Animal Services Center can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be 18 or over to adopt an animal.

The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchip and a city license.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nolan Sylver Kerry
One arrested, property recovered after WFPD serves multiple search warrants
Brandon Keith Bush
Search warrants lead to arrest in Wichita Falls
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Sexual abuse lawsuits
Massive lawsuit filed against military housing communities
Caution is urged when swimming in natural bodies of water.
Health district warns of amoeba infection risk for children

Latest News

The play is set to start this month.
Wichita Theatre’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” opens next week
The play is set to start this month.
Wichita Theatre hosting "Hunchback of Notre Dame"
Lotus is a three-year-old female boxer who has one blue eye and one brown eye.
Lotus is looking for a forever home
People across Texas who have been financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic have a...
Rent, utility relief available for Texans