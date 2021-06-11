Lotus is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Alyssa Osterdock in studio Friday to introduce us to a furry friend looking for a forever home.

Lotus is a three-year-old female boxer who has one blue eye and one brown eye.

The Animal Services Center can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be 18 or over to adopt an animal.

The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchip and a city license.

