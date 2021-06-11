New Jerusalem Church installing free A/C units for seniors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fifteen years ago, after Charles Morgan’s mother told him about an elderly Wichita Falls’ woman who passed away from heatstroke, Morgan turned to his church, New Jerusalem, to find a solution.

“I said pastor, is there any kind of way that we can help,” Morgan said.

Help came in the form of air conditioners.

Working with Adult Protective Services, the two groups have been on a mission to purchase, deliver, and install air conditioner units for seniors across Wichita Falls and the rest of North Texas ever since Morgan’s mother delivered the heartbreaking news.

“When we leave, to see that air conditioner blowing in the window, it hurts you to see them in that situation but it makes you feel so much better when you leave,” Deacon Johnnie Williams said.

And the members of the church said their service isn’t just preventing deaths for those in need, it’s giving them a feeling of wholeness in their own lives.

“I mean, it’s such a joy that we call ourselves giving to them but she’s giving back to us,” Morgan said.

So, as summer brings more calls for installations, the men will continue to work for others while feeling more complete within themselves.

For more information on how you can volunteer, click the link here.

