News Channel 6 City Guide: Affordacare Urgent Care Clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking you inside Affordacare Urgent Care Clinic in Wichita Falls.

It’s located in the Market Street shopping center on the corner of Kell and Fairway. Affordacare Urgent Care Clinic can take care of a number of your health care needs.

“Some of the services we provide include employment physicals, sports physicals, wellness physicals,” Kim Hansen, FNP said. “Since we’re an urgent care clinic we can take care of minor sprains and strains and lacerations, and bug bites, skin lesions. That type of thing. We can also do some x-rays if you think you have a broken bone.”

You can be tested for the flu, COVID-19, strep throat, and many others with a quick turnaround on results. They offer extended hours and accept most health insurance plans.

“Our hours are a bit more flexible than a lot of clinics. We’re open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. But we’re also open on most holidays, whereas other clinics arent,” Ashley Stewart, FNP said.

Because they are an accredited urgent care center they can provide care for people with VA benefits and Tricare. They also offer an Affordapass health membership for those who are uninsured or underinsured. The staff at Affordacare Urgent Care Clinic makes your feel comfortable and treats you like family.

“What I want people to know most about Affordacare is that we provide high quality, compassionate care at an affordable price,” Hansen said.

For more information about clinic hours, to reserve your appointment, and more, head to Affordacare.com. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.