City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

NY Times: Trump DOJ investigated House Dems, seized data

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats called for an investigation on Thursday after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department under President Donald Trump seized the communications data of members of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The news about the politicization of the Trump Administration Justice Department is harrowing,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. “These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president.”

The Times reported Thursday that the DOJ subpoenaed Apple for data from at least two committee members, as well as aides and family members, in 2017 and 2018. The Times report anonymously cited committee officials and two other people briefed on the inquiry.

Among those whose records were seized was California Rep. Adam Schiff, then the top Democrat on the committee.

Schiff, now the panel’s chair, said in a statement Thursday night: “Though we were informed by the Department in May that this investigation is closed, I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president.”

The Times reported that the subpoenas came as the DOJ was trying to hunt down the sources of leaks that had led to news stories about contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Keith Bush
Search warrants lead to arrest in Wichita Falls
Texas DPS said the man reportedly was driving a Polaris ATV down Little Lease Road when he lost...
Man dies after Archer County ATV crash
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Officials with the Department of Public Safety identified Ethan Daniel Ham as the victim in...
Victim in Archer County ATV crash identified
Benjamin Lukens
Man accused of attacking fellow inmate at Wichita County Jail

Latest News

Impact 100 Wichita Falls announces finalists for $81,000 grant
Impact 100 Wichita Falls announces winner of The Big Give
FILE - This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during...
Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia
Better Business Bureau
Better Business Bureau warns of sweepstakes scam
.
Allred Chapel Project moving closer to goal