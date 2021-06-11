City Guide
One arrested, property recovered after WFPD serves multiple search warrants

Nolan Sylver Kerry
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team arrested one person while executing several search warrants on Thursday.

The first warrant was executed in the 500 block of Lee Street, where Nolan Sylver Kerry was arrested. He was reportedly wanted on 13 felony arrest warrants out of Kaufman County, Texas.

WF police investigation on Lee Street
Another search warrant was executed at the same location. WFPD detectives reportedly found four stolen vehicles and other items stolen during a train burglary.

A third search warrant was executed in the 800 block of Cottonwood Street, where detectives reportedly located more stolen property.

Kerry is being charged with the following:

  • Six counts of engaging in organized criminal activity
  • Four counts of burglary of a building
  • Theft of property over $2,500 but under $30,000
  • Theft of property over $30,000 but under $100,000
  • Criminal mischief over $750 but under $2,500

Wichita Falls police said future criminal charges are expected to be filed against Kerry based on property located during the searches.

