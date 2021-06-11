City Guide
Small Rain Chances More Heat

By Ken Johnson
Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of storms to our north could drop into our area toward sunrise on Saturday. Most places probably won’t see rain but may help cool things off a little Saturday morning. I still expect more sunshine and hot/humid conditions for most of Saturday. The weather pattern will feature areas of storms at times moving down our way from the north. That may help cool us off some into next week. Overall, the forecast remains mostly hot.

