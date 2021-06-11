City Guide
Texas updates state portal to help Texans access more resources

Texas.gov launches newly redesigned website (Source: Texas.gov)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The State of Texas has redesigned the state portal in order to help Texans access more resources.

The newly redesigned Texas.gov provides Texans with secure, direct access to more than 800 official government services, including vehicle registration renewal, driver license and ID renewal, recreational and hunting licenses and more.

The site also helps prevent Texans from submitting personal information to non-government, illegitimate websites.

This is the first overhaul of the website since it launched 20 years ago.

