WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Theatre is set to perform “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Kim Gordon and Luke Draper from the Wichita Theatre stopped by News Channel 6 Friday to tell us more about the upcoming production.

It starts June 18.

Tickets available online at www.wichitatheatre.com or over the phone at 940-723-9037.

