CHC hosts 24-hour vaccine clinic at the MPEC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Community Healthcare Center continues hosting a 24-hour “Vax-A-Thon” clinic, that began at 10 a.m. Friday morning at the MPEC.

So far, the Community Healthcare Center staff has put 408 shots in arms.

“We are hoping to get at least 300 people today, we feel pretty confident we’re going to reach that,” said Allen Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of Community Healthcare Center.

Not only could individuals come in and get their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, but kids could also get a free school physical.

“There’s a lot of kids that may not be able to get physicals and play sports. So that was a concept for this from the beginning and we want to make sure that money is not a barrier,” said Patterson.

This 24-hour clinic offers a convenience to working parents and busy families.

‘We were in Louisiana because we got back from a trip it was convenient. We were suppose to get here at 2 p.m. but we got here an hour late and we still got to take the vaccine,” said Olivia Nardini, received her 2nd shot.

The Community Healthcare Center Chief Executive officer said if he can vaccinate at least one person out of the six Pfizer doses, it’s enough for him.

“If you lose all five of the rest of them, they’re considering them investment doses. It’s so important to get people vaccinated. The more people we get vaccinated, the less likely this disease is going to keep it’s strangled hold on us,” said Patterson.

The healthcare center will also be having a Texas Health Step Saturday morning at the MPEC, where parents with younger children can come in for checkups.

The “Vax-A-Thon” will end tomorrow at 10 a.m.

