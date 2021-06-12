City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Exhibit, ceremony mark 5th anniversary of Pulse massacre

By Associated Press
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party.

The remembrances culminate with a ceremony Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders are invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub.

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nolan Sylver Kerry
One arrested, property recovered after WFPD serves multiple search warrants
Sexual abuse lawsuits
Massive lawsuit filed against military housing communities
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
(Source: AP)
CDC warns of rise in RSV in Oklahoma, Texas
People across Texas who have been financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic have a...
Rent, utility relief available for Texans

Latest News

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with...
Florida police officer remembers Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando
Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
13 hurt in downtown Austin shooting; suspect not in custody
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin