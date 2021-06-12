City Guide
The heat and humidity are sticking around

By Mason Brighton
Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another few days with very hot, very humid weather is what to expect this weekend. Today we will see a high in the upper 90′s with real feel temps just over 100. Sunday will feel the same but in the latter part of the day, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. Early next week we could see a relief from the humidity. By Monday dew points could drop into the 60′s.

