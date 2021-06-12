The next step for First Step

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Step, Inc. has big plans for the $81,000 they won from Impact 100′s The Big Give.

Executive Director Michelle Turnbow said they plan on launching The Offenders Accountability Program. The program is designed to keep offenders on the right track but most importantly provide them with better communication skills.

“To hold them accountable for their actions but two, to also give them some tools to make better choices. So the impact that’s going to have in our community and for future generations is going to be huge,” said Turnbow.

Turnbow said she wouldn’t have gotten far without her employees. Program Director Patti Mallow is one of many employees who helped First Step win their award.

“If you have a passion for this and you aren’t afraid to look at the side of life that a lot of people don’t pursue, these things happen. There’s a lot of violence in our society,” said Mallow.

First Step is located at 624 Indiana Ave., in Wichita Falls

