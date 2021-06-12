City Guide
Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A big time Texas musician made a stop in Wichita Falls on Friday.

Austin English performed at Stick’s Place. He’s originally from Elgin, a community just outside of Austin. English has grown a fanbase that goes ways beyond the borders of the Lone Star State.

But for the last couple of months, he’s been playing on stages and venues all around Texas as a tribute to the people who got him to where he is today.

He’s especially excited about his new song “In The Mix” which released just a few days ago.

“‘In The Mix,’ we picked it, we thought it was a good summer song,” said English. “It’s perfect for sitting on the patio having some drinks or riding on a boat. It just kinda reminded me of where I grew up, a lot of people would call it cliché.”

Before his tours leave the state, he’s making one last stop in Amarillo on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

