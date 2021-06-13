Girls compete for crown in ‘Little Miss Holiday Pageant’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think of beauty pageants you think of fierce competitions filled with glitz and glamour. However The Wichita Falls ‘Little Miss Holiday Pageant’ is proving they are more than just shiny crowns and poufy dresses.

The Wichita Falls ‘Little Miss Holiday Pageant’ hosted it’s Spring/Summer competition at Park Place Event Center.

“There are mean girls out there. So in this environment it’s just great to be around girls that are nice and that boost your confidence. They tell you that you look good and encourage you to do your best,” said Nevaeh McKinley contestant of ‘Little Miss Holiday Pageant’.

Nevaeh and her little sister Ruby have been competing in the pageants for just a few months.

“I have won six and Ruby has won six as well,” said Nevaeh McKinley.

“We’re going to have girls ages 20 months old all the way to 17- years-old. So they ‘re going to compete and they’ll be judged on how confident they are on stage,” said Shae Parr Director of ‘Little Miss Holiday Pageant’.

Strutting across the stage to earn crowns and titles is a passion that Shay Parr, a beauty queen herself wanted to share with other young girls.

“I started doing pageants when I was about six years old but there just wasn’t much in Wichita so we always had to travel. When I started I was the most shy girl but I wouldn’t be doing what I am today if it wasn’t for pageants,” said Parr.

However between the costs of makeup, dresses and registration fees it isn’t a cheap hobby.

“This one is probably more affordable than the other ones in the bigger cities but I think for both girls it was about $300,” said Ruby McKinley, a pageant mom.

Beauty pageants is a hobby that teaches girls skills that they can carry throughout their entire lives.

“I think it teaches them discipline teaches them how to how to get along with other girls and how to have fun,” said Ruby McKinley.

I get to look the way that I want and feel confident in the way that I look. There’s nobody telling me what you can and can’t wear and what you should and shouldn’t look like, " said Nevaeh McKinley.

The next ‘Little Miss Holiday Pageant’ will be held in July and contestants are already gearing up for their chance to take the next title and crown.

To find out more information on The ‘Little Miss Holiday Pageant’ visit their Facebook page.

