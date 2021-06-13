Storms continue this evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A system of severe thunderstorms is moving slowly across Texoma this afternoon. Our northwestern Oklahoma counties will be impacted first. Storms look to reach Altus by about 3 pm, and Fredrick after 3:30 pm. Strong winds, golf ball sized hail, and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding are the main threats.

Weather models suggest this system of storms will continue into the evening and potentially into early Monday morning.

Across the area, temperatures will stay in the low 90′s this afternoon. Monday will also be hot but looks to be less humid.

