City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

1 killed, 5 hurt after small plane crashes at Texas airport

Authorities say one person was killed and five others injured when a small airplane crashed at...
Authorities say one person was killed and five others injured when a small airplane crashed at a municipal airport in Texas.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (AP) - Authorities say one person was killed and five others injured when a small airplane crashed at a municipal airport in Texas.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. Monday at the airport in Madisonville, about 100 miles north of Houston.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Justin Ruiz tells Houston TV station KTRK that an adult was killed in the crash, which happened when the plane was trying to land.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
Texoma storms
Storms continue this evening
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty
Cody Stage
Cody Stage booked into Wichita County Jail

Latest News

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a racetrack in Fabens, Texas.
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race
Memorial Auditorium Sewer Project
Memorial Auditorium Sewer Project to start Wednesday
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve electricity this week
Better Business Bureau
Better Business Bureau gives tips on selling your timeshare
.
Crime Stoppers seek information in 1997 Wichita Falls murder