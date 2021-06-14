City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Austin police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police say they are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation. The school district is about 70 miles north of Austin.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
Texoma storms
Storms continue this evening
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve electricity this week
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death

Latest News

Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden meets with NATO, vows to draw line for Putin
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers