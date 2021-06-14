City Guide
Better Business Bureau gives tips on selling your timeshare

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is giving some tips on what to look out for when selling your timeshare.

While many companies specialize in reselling timeshares, the Better Business Bureau warns that some use deceptive sales tactics to deceive timeshare owners.

They suggest to use a business you trust, to look out for any upfront fees that you may be charged, and to find out if the company selling your timeshare charges a commission before moving forward.

