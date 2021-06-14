City Guide
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty

Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
RHOME, Texas (KAUZ) - A Blue Alert was issued Monday morning after a Rhome police officer was shot during a traffic stop in Wise County.

Authorities are looking for Royce Wood. They say on top of the shooting, he’s also wanted for a home invasion robbery.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

The officer who was injured in Monday morning’s shooting was taken to a hospital in Fort Worth and is expected to recover.

Blue Alerts are issued in Texas when a suspect is wanting for harming law enforcement. It was first issued in 2008.

