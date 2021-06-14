Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty
RHOME, Texas (KAUZ) - A Blue Alert was issued Monday morning after a Rhome police officer was shot during a traffic stop in Wise County.
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood. They say on top of the shooting, he’s also wanted for a home invasion robbery.
He’s considered armed and dangerous.
The officer who was injured in Monday morning’s shooting was taken to a hospital in Fort Worth and is expected to recover.
Blue Alerts are issued in Texas when a suspect is wanting for harming law enforcement. It was first issued in 2008.
