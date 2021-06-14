City Guide
Crime Stoppers seek information in 1997 Wichita Falls murder

By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in a murder cold case from 1997.

Investigators say between June 7 and 8, 1997, John Richter was found murdered at the Trade Winds Motel in the 1200 block of Broad.

Police say they have little information on the crime and are asking for anyone with information on the crime to come forward.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or, if calling long distance, 1-800-322-9888. You can remain anonymous and if your information leads to an arrest, you could earn up to $10,000.

