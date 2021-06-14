Feds seize $1.3 million in drugs at border in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in three separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $1,324,150.

“CBP officers used their experience and keen observation skills in conducting their inspections and were able to intercept these dangerous narcotics and kept them from reaching our streets,” said (A) Port Director Bob Parker, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 58 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The first seizure took place on Tuesday, June 8, at Gateway International Bridge when a 28-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States through the pedestrian lane and was referred to secondary. While in the secondary inspection area, CBP officers discovered five packages hidden under the man’s clothing. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 2.75 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The second seizure took place on Wednesday, June 9, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 44-year-old female United States citizen from San Diego, California, applied for entry into the United States driving a 2005 Chevrolet. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 26 packages hidden within the 2005 Chevrolet. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 57.89 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The third seizure took place on Friday, June 11, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 30-year-old male Mexican citizen from Brownsville, Texas, applied for entry into the United States driving a 2007 Chrysler. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system (NII), CBP officers discovered six packages hidden within the 2007 Chrysler. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 14.41 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $55,115, $1,157,855, and $111,180 respectively.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicles, arrested the travelers, and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

