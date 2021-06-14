City Guide
Fort Sill celebrates Army’s 246th birthday with cake cutting

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill celebrated the Army’s 246th birthday Monday with a cake-cutting.

The oldest and the youngest soldier at Fort Sill came to McNair Hall to cut the birthday cake during a ceremony.

They also put their singing skills to the test while they sung the Army song.

The reason for the old and young soldiers is a tradition older than the United States itself.

“246 years of history, the oldest symbolizes the generation that is the old-wise ones in the formation, and the younger soldiers represents the future of our Army,” Command Sergeant Major Steve Burnley said. “So carrying on that uninterrupted legacy that’s older than our country itself.”

The Sergeant Major of the Army also put out a physical challenge to burn off all those calories.

The challenge this year was 246 air squats and leg tucks.

