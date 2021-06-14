Memorial Auditorium Sewer Project to start Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls said work is scheduled to begin Wednesday on the Memorial Auditorium Sewer Project.

Construction is expected to take about two weeks to get the new sewer line, manholes and junction box installed.

Both lanes of 6th Street from Broad Street to approximately 300 feet east will be closed to traffic.

City of WF officials are asking everyone to be mindful of the detour signs and construction crews in the area.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.