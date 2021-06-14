City Guide
One arrested for Sunday afternoon burglary

Raymond North
Raymond North(WFPD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly broke into a shed and stole several tools.

Officers were first called around 12:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. 7th Street in reference to a burglary.

The victim reportedly told officers that he was out of town and got a motion alert on his phone from his home camera system. The camera showed him a blue car under his carport and a man in a blue shirt. The man’s face was shown up close to the camera.

After getting home, the victim reportedly discovered that the lock on his shed had been cut and several of his tools had been stolen.

Officers searched the area and found a blue car matching the description in the 2400 block of Old Iowa Park Road. They then saw a man, identified as Raymond North, in the driver’s seat who matched the description of the burglary suspect.

WFPD reports officers found a pair of bolt cutters and the stolen tools inside of the car.

North was arrested and charged with burglary of a building; his bond was set at $5,000. Jail records show he was previously arrested for several other burglary charges in 2021 and 2020.

North’s car was reportedly impounded and he remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Monday.

