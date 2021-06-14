Sounds of Speedway concert series starts Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 8th Sounds of Speedway season starts this week in Wichita Falls.

It starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at The Forum at 2120 Speedway. Doors open at 6:30. The first event in the series if “Storytelling with Toni Simmons.”

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, with workshop and performance bundles and student discounts available. The workshop, taking place Thursday, gives people a chance to learn how to tell their story along with Simmons.

The series is put on by the Arts Council of Wichita Falls in collaboration with Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU.

