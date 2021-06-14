Storms are around this morning, but will be gone this afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, it is going to be a hot one. We will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. We will continue to see a few showers and thunderstorms this morning. However, by this afternoon, they will go away. Tuesday is looking hot as well. We will see a high of 96 with sunny skies. Due to the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, we are going to continue to see humid conditions. Wednesday is going to be hot as well. We will have a high of 97 with humid conditions. Thursday, it is looking like we could see one of the hottest days this year. We look to have a high of 98 with sunny skies. Friday is looking even hotter. Friday we will have a high of 99 with sunny skies. As of right now, Monday morning is the only time frame we are looking at rain chances.

