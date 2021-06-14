City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Storms are around this morning, but will be gone this afternoon

By Garrett James
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, it is going to be a hot one. We will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. We will continue to see a few showers and thunderstorms this morning. However, by this afternoon, they will go away. Tuesday is looking hot as well. We will see a high of 96 with sunny skies. Due to the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, we are going to continue to see humid conditions. Wednesday is going to be hot as well. We will have a high of 97 with humid conditions. Thursday, it is looking like we could see one of the hottest days this year. We look to have a high of 98 with sunny skies. Friday is looking even hotter. Friday we will have a high of 99 with sunny skies. As of right now, Monday morning is the only time frame we are looking at rain chances.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
Texoma storms
Storms continue this evening
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Beauty pageants are about more than shiny crowns and poufy dresses
Girls compete for crown in ‘Little Miss Holiday Pageant’
Cody Stage
Cody Stage booked into Wichita County Jail

Latest News

Texoma storms
Storms continue this evening
weather
Storms are possible this morning
The heat and humidity are sticking around
Small Rain Chances More Heat