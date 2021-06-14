Tax deadline for Oklahoma, Texas is Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The deadline for people to file their 2020 tax returns in Oklahoma and Texas is Tuesday.

Most other states in the U.S. had until May 17 to file, but after FEMA made a disaster declaration due to February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15.

Tuesday is the deadline for people in Texas and Oklahoma to file their taxes and pay any amount that would have been owed by the original deadline.

Filing taxes could also help people who have still not received their federal stimulus money.

