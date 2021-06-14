Vernon College bull rider makes it to College National Finals Rodeo

City Guide
By Emily Bjorklund
Updated: 8 minutes ago
CASPER, Wyoming (KAUZ) - A Vernon College bull rider has hit the big stage and is representing Texoma at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

William Barrows, a second year at VC, is from Canada and finished third in the Southwest Region for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. It’s a region his coach, Marty Eakin, is one of the most competitive.

Barrows did not get a score after his ride on Monday, barely making a complete ride at 7.96 seconds.

Eakin said regardless of how the rest of the week goes, this will all be fuel for next year.

“It’s says something in itself just to make it up here out of our region,” Coach Eakin said, “good thing he’ll be returning next year also, so kind of see what it’s like and hopefully come to win it all next year.”

Barrows rides again on Thursday. If he wins that round, he does have a chance at competing in the national round on Saturday.

