ArtZeum Kids’ Exhibit to open on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council of Wichita Falls’ ArtZeum Kids’ Exhibit will open on Wednesday at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

The free annual interactive children’s arts exhibit will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays) and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ArtZeum Kids’ Exhibit opens on Wednesday (Arts Council of Wichita Falls)

Kids can come and learn about the arts through play and hands-on activities, including poetry, movement, music, storytelling, visual arts and more.

“Color Your World” is the theme for this year’s exhibit, and its supposed to help emphasize the important concepts of color theory in all aspects of life.

The exhibit will include photographs from “A Colorful Dream” touring exhibit from MidAmerican Art Alliance.

ArtZeum will be open until August 11.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.