Child Welfare Champion Award recipient announced

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kimberly Brusewitz was this year’s recipient of the Child Welfare Champion Award. The annual award honors individuals who help families and children live better and safer lives.

Foster care programs are often the unsung hero in everyday life. Most of us are not involved in the details of what goes on for these kids and future foster parents. People like Brusewitz devote their lives to creating better lives for these kids, but she could not have done it without her team.

“I have a fantastic team,” said Brusewitz. ”They are very hard-working, I am just super honored to have them as my workers living out their passion in their job. I am just really honored to have received this but they are also the ones doing a lot of the hard work.”

The 2INgage permanency support supervisor also oversees both the preparation for adult living and family finders programs. Brusewitz said she loves what she does and will continue to help children and families in need.

