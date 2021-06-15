DAV Chapter 41 gathers to honor Flag Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you say the Pledge of Allegiance a lot, it can become something you don’t really think about, so on this Flag Day some veterans made sure it really meant something.

The 41st Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans gathered at Memorial Stadium on Monday to raise our flag, say our pledge, and remember just how much both of those mean to this country.

The DAV Chapters aim to help veterans and their families get benefits earned through military service.

