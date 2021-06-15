City Guide
Hometown Pride Tour: The Great Race in Nocona

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 7 minutes ago
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - We are kicking off a week of Hometown Pride Tour stops in the beautiful city of Nocona on Monday.

Nocona Chamber of Commerce Interim Director Cheryl Johnson joined Chris Horgen in the studio to talk about The Great Race.

“The Great Race is an antique, vintage, and collector car competitive controlled-speed endurance road rally on public highways,” according to the Nocona Chamber of Commerce.

Participants in the race aren’t being tested on their speed, but rather on their ability to navigate precise course instructions and their cars’ ability to endure on a cross-country trip.

The Great Race is scheduled to enter Nocona at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, as part of Cruisin’ Nocona.

Cruisin’ Nocona itself is scheduled to start on Friday at 6 p.m. If you would like to learn more, click here.

