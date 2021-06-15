City Guide
Hot and dry weather for the rest of the week

By Garrett James
Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday it is looking hot and humid. We will see a high of 95 with sunny skies. Due to the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, we are going to continue to see humid conditions. Wednesday is going to be hot as well. We will have a high of 96 with humid conditions. Thursday, it is looking like we are going to stay hot and humid. We look to have a high of 96 with sunny skies. Friday is looking even hotter. Friday we will have a high of 97 with sunny skies. As of right now, Monday night is the only time frame we are looking at rain chances.

